⭐ Top 5 Speed Bump Brands in Florida

1. Traffic Safety Store – Best Overall for Florida Weather
Traffic Safety Store is one of the most recognized suppliers of speed bumps in the United States, and it consistently ranks as a top choice in Florida due to its durability and fast shipping.
Why it’s the best:
-
UV-resistant recycled rubber ideal for Florida’s sun
-
High-visibility yellow stripes
-
Pre-drilled holes for quick installation
-
Available in 2″ and 3″ profiles
-
Proven performance in parking lots, HOAs, and commercial areas
Best for: all-purpose installations, especially in South Florida and the Gulf Coast.
2. RubberForm – Best for Heavy-Duty & Industrial Use
RubberForm manufactures some of the strongest recycled-rubber speed bumps on the market.
Key advantages:
-
Extremely long lifespan
-
Resistant to oil, moisture, and extreme heat
-
Flexible rubber prevents cracking
-
Excellent grip on asphalt or concrete
RubberForm is especially popular in warehouses, industrial parks, distribution centers, and high-load environments.
3. Speed Bumps USA – Best for Local Florida Projects
Speed Bumps USA is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in commercial rubber speed bumps and speed humps commonly used across Florida.
Highlights:
-
Thick rubber construction
-
High-visibility reflective panels
-
Strong anchor system for Florida storms
-
Excellent for long parking-lot lanes
Their products are widely used by schools, hospitals, airports, and municipal projects.
4. Uline – Best for Fast Availability & Inventory
If your priority is speed of delivery, Uline is a solid option. They keep a large inventory of rubber speed bumps and humps that ship quickly anywhere in Florida.
Why choose Uline:
-
Large stock, same-day shipping
-
High-density molded rubber
-
Effective 10 mph traffic control
-
Durable even under constant sun exposure
Although more expensive than other brands, Uline offers reliability and quick access.
5. Unimat Traffic – Best Budget-Friendly Option
Unimat Traffic, a well-known supplier in the U.S. and Latin America, offers solid quality at a competitive price.
Pros:
-
Affordable without sacrificing durability
-
Good visibility and reflective inserts
-
Easy to install in segments
-
Suitable for residential and commercial use
Ideal for HOAs, small businesses, and temporary projects.
📊 Comparison Table: Best Speed Bump Brands in Florida
|Brand
|Durability
|Visibility
|Installation
|Best For
|Price Range
|Traffic Safety Store
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Very Easy
|Parking lots, HOAs
|Mid
|RubberForm
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Easy
|Industrial areas
|High
|Speed Bumps USA
|⭐⭐⭐⭐
|⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Easy
|Public projects
|Mid
|Uline
|⭐⭐⭐⭐
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Very Easy
|Fast delivery needs
|High
|Unimat Traffic
|⭐⭐⭐
|⭐⭐⭐
|Easy
|Budget installations
|Low
🚧 Speed Bumps in Florida: What to Consider Before Buying
When choosing a speed bump brand, consider:
1. Florida UV Exposure
Rubber must be UV-resistant to avoid cracking.
All brands listed here use recycled rubber with UV-stable coatings.
2. Intended Speed Reduction
-
Speed bumps → reduce to 2–5 mph
-
Speed humps → reduce to 10–15 mph
-
Speed tables → ideal for long streets or residential zones
Choose the right device for your use case.
3. Installation Surface
Most Florida installations use asphalt or concrete.
Choose bumps with pre-drilled mounting holes and hardware.
4. Weather & Flooding
Florida rain can be intense—rubber bumps with drainage gaps perform better.
🏆 Final Recommendations
If you want the best all-around option, go with Traffic Safety Store: durable, visible, and high-performing in Florida’s climate.
If you need industrial heavy-duty, RubberForm is the top choice.
If you want local availability and reliability, Speed Bumps USA works great.
If you need fast shipping, choose Uline.
If your priority is budget, Unimat Traffic is the most cost-effective.