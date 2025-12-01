Publicado enArticulos

⭐ Top 5 Speed Bump Brands in Florida

1. Traffic Safety Store – Best Overall for Florida Weather

Traffic Safety Store is one of the most recognized suppliers of speed bumps in the United States, and it consistently ranks as a top choice in Florida due to its durability and fast shipping.

Why it’s the best:

  • UV-resistant recycled rubber ideal for Florida’s sun

  • High-visibility yellow stripes

  • Pre-drilled holes for quick installation

  • Available in 2″ and 3″ profiles

  • Proven performance in parking lots, HOAs, and commercial areas

Best for: all-purpose installations, especially in South Florida and the Gulf Coast.

2. RubberForm – Best for Heavy-Duty & Industrial Use

RubberForm manufactures some of the strongest recycled-rubber speed bumps on the market.

Key advantages:

  • Extremely long lifespan

  • Resistant to oil, moisture, and extreme heat

  • Flexible rubber prevents cracking

  • Excellent grip on asphalt or concrete

RubberForm is especially popular in warehouses, industrial parks, distribution centers, and high-load environments.

3. Speed Bumps USA – Best for Local Florida Projects

Speed Bumps USA is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in commercial rubber speed bumps and speed humps commonly used across Florida.

Highlights:

  • Thick rubber construction

  • High-visibility reflective panels

  • Strong anchor system for Florida storms

  • Excellent for long parking-lot lanes

Their products are widely used by schools, hospitals, airports, and municipal projects.

4. Uline – Best for Fast Availability & Inventory

If your priority is speed of delivery, Uline is a solid option. They keep a large inventory of rubber speed bumps and humps that ship quickly anywhere in Florida.

Why choose Uline:

  • Large stock, same-day shipping

  • High-density molded rubber

  • Effective 10 mph traffic control

  • Durable even under constant sun exposure

Although more expensive than other brands, Uline offers reliability and quick access.

5. Unimat Traffic – Best Budget-Friendly Option

Unimat Traffic, a well-known supplier in the U.S. and Latin America, offers solid quality at a competitive price.

Pros:

  • Affordable without sacrificing durability

  • Good visibility and reflective inserts

  • Easy to install in segments

  • Suitable for residential and commercial use

Ideal for HOAs, small businesses, and temporary projects.

📊 Comparison Table: Best Speed Bump Brands in Florida

Brand Durability Visibility Installation Best For Price Range
Traffic Safety Store ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Very Easy Parking lots, HOAs Mid
RubberForm ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Easy Industrial areas High
Speed Bumps USA ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Easy Public projects Mid
Uline ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Very Easy Fast delivery needs High
Unimat Traffic ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ Easy Budget installations Low

🚧 Speed Bumps in Florida: What to Consider Before Buying

When choosing a speed bump brand, consider:

1. Florida UV Exposure

Rubber must be UV-resistant to avoid cracking.
All brands listed here use recycled rubber with UV-stable coatings.

2. Intended Speed Reduction

  • Speed bumps → reduce to 2–5 mph

  • Speed humps → reduce to 10–15 mph

  • Speed tables → ideal for long streets or residential zones

Choose the right device for your use case.

3. Installation Surface

Most Florida installations use asphalt or concrete.
Choose bumps with pre-drilled mounting holes and hardware.

4. Weather & Flooding

Florida rain can be intense—rubber bumps with drainage gaps perform better.

🏆 Final Recommendations

If you want the best all-around option, go with Traffic Safety Store: durable, visible, and high-performing in Florida’s climate.

If you need industrial heavy-duty, RubberForm is the top choice.

If you want local availability and reliability, Speed Bumps USA works great.

If you need fast shipping, choose Uline.

If your priority is budget, Unimat Traffic is the most cost-effective.