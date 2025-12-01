⭐ Top 5 Speed Bump Brands in Florida

1. Traffic Safety Store – Best Overall for Florida Weather

Traffic Safety Store is one of the most recognized suppliers of speed bumps in the United States, and it consistently ranks as a top choice in Florida due to its durability and fast shipping.

Why it’s the best:

UV-resistant recycled rubber ideal for Florida’s sun

High-visibility yellow stripes

Pre-drilled holes for quick installation

Available in 2″ and 3″ profiles

Proven performance in parking lots, HOAs, and commercial areas

Best for: all-purpose installations, especially in South Florida and the Gulf Coast.

2. RubberForm – Best for Heavy-Duty & Industrial Use

RubberForm manufactures some of the strongest recycled-rubber speed bumps on the market.

Key advantages:

Extremely long lifespan

Resistant to oil, moisture, and extreme heat

Flexible rubber prevents cracking

Excellent grip on asphalt or concrete

RubberForm is especially popular in warehouses, industrial parks, distribution centers, and high-load environments.

3. Speed Bumps USA – Best for Local Florida Projects

Speed Bumps USA is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in commercial rubber speed bumps and speed humps commonly used across Florida.

Highlights:

Thick rubber construction

High-visibility reflective panels

Strong anchor system for Florida storms

Excellent for long parking-lot lanes

Their products are widely used by schools, hospitals, airports, and municipal projects.

4. Uline – Best for Fast Availability & Inventory

If your priority is speed of delivery, Uline is a solid option. They keep a large inventory of rubber speed bumps and humps that ship quickly anywhere in Florida.

Why choose Uline:

Large stock, same-day shipping

High-density molded rubber

Effective 10 mph traffic control

Durable even under constant sun exposure

Although more expensive than other brands, Uline offers reliability and quick access.

5. Unimat Traffic – Best Budget-Friendly Option

Unimat Traffic, a well-known supplier in the U.S. and Latin America, offers solid quality at a competitive price.

Pros:

Affordable without sacrificing durability

Good visibility and reflective inserts

Easy to install in segments

Suitable for residential and commercial use

Ideal for HOAs, small businesses, and temporary projects.

📊 Comparison Table: Best Speed Bump Brands in Florida

Brand Durability Visibility Installation Best For Price Range Traffic Safety Store ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Very Easy Parking lots, HOAs Mid RubberForm ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Easy Industrial areas High Speed Bumps USA ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Easy Public projects Mid Uline ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Very Easy Fast delivery needs High Unimat Traffic ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ Easy Budget installations Low

🚧 Speed Bumps in Florida: What to Consider Before Buying

When choosing a speed bump brand, consider:

1. Florida UV Exposure

Rubber must be UV-resistant to avoid cracking.

All brands listed here use recycled rubber with UV-stable coatings.

2. Intended Speed Reduction

Speed bumps → reduce to 2–5 mph

Speed humps → reduce to 10–15 mph

Speed tables → ideal for long streets or residential zones

Choose the right device for your use case.

3. Installation Surface

Most Florida installations use asphalt or concrete.

Choose bumps with pre-drilled mounting holes and hardware.

4. Weather & Flooding

Florida rain can be intense—rubber bumps with drainage gaps perform better.

🏆 Final Recommendations

If you want the best all-around option, go with Traffic Safety Store: durable, visible, and high-performing in Florida’s climate.

If you need industrial heavy-duty, RubberForm is the top choice.

If you want local availability and reliability, Speed Bumps USA works great.

If you need fast shipping, choose Uline.

If your priority is budget, Unimat Traffic is the most cost-effective.